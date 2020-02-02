Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 159 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 293,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

