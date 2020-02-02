Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $268,000 in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 117,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

