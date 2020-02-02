Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in MSA Safety by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSA Safety by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MSA Safety by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.60. 627,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

