Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $297,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 392,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

