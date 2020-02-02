Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Zoom Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 6,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704. Zoom Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

