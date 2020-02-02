Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.90. 1,387,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -301.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $152.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.