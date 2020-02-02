Zel Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $5.44 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00712821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00114528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,402,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

