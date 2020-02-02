ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.26

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 8578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.06.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

