Zano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,136.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $17,136.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 11,997,516 coins and its circulating supply is 9,968,016 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

