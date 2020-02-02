Zacks: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oxford Lane Capital an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OXLC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 851,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,382. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 113,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

