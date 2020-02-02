Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 153,265 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

