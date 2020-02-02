Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $917.56 million and a PE ratio of -74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

