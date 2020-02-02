Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
