Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $63.22. 136,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

