Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $63.22. 136,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.41.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.
