Zacks: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given $1.10 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

