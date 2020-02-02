Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 606,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,000. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $920.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,946 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

