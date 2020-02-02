Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.25. 1,143,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,052. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

