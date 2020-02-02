Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.00 Million

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $632.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.80 million to $634.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $576.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $12.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

