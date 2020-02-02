Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Post $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

FLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $527.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

