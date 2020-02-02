Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $151.99. 2,336,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

