Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

PTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 213,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

In related news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,946 shares of company stock valued at $172,535 over the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

