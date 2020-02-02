Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Avaya reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Avaya stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 3,313,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,624. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avaya by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 15.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

