Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $951.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report sales of $951.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.80 million and the highest is $953.80 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $899.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

COLM stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 511,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,504. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

