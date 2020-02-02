Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.12 Million

Brokerages expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to announce $163.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $167.24 million. Unit posted sales of $214.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year sales of $679.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $688.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $639.85 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $640.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UNT. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Unit by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unit by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Unit has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

