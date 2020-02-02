Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. 2,083,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

