Ycg LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,181 shares of company stock worth $6,565,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.16. 1,620,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $133.88 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

