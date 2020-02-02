Ycg LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ycg LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 6.9% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

