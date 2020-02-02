XRP (XRP) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $11.19 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Covesting, Coinone and B2BX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021161 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Ripple China, ZB.COM, Stellarport, C2CX, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, Korbit, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitinka, Bitso, Poloniex, DragonEX, Bitbank, Indodax, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Bitsane, BitBay, Upbit, Koinex, Ovis, Binance, Gatehub, LakeBTC, OTCBTC, B2BX, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Bits Blockchain, Coinhub, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Covesting, BitMarket, Braziliex, BCEX, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CEX.IO, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Kuna, Coindeal, BTC Markets, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptohub, RippleFox, Bittrex, MBAex, Exrates, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, BitFlip, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Koineks, Kraken, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Vebitcoin, Bitlish, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, FCoin, Bitstamp, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinBene, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.