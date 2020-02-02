Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

