Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.