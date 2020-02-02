Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,059 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Xilinx by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 48,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

