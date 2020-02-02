Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. 5,150,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.62.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.