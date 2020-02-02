XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of XBIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 606,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $920.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

