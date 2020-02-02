Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $204,866.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $9,492.82 or 1.00482275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046821 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066982 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047022 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001582 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 622 tokens.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

