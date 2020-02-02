WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $12.10

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.10. WPX Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 6,782,439 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPX. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

