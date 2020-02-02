World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,699 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 465,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 560,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

WBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

