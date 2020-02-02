World Asset Management Inc Sells 555 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,520. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

