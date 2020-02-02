World Asset Management Inc Sells 218 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $159.68 and a 12 month high of $234.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

