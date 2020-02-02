World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,951 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 1,378,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

