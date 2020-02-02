World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,124 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

