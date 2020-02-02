World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,981 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 5,002,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,147. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

