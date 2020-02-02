World Asset Management Inc Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.98. 361,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.75 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $1,163,358.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

