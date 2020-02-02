World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

