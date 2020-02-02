Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $69.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $65.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $281.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.06 million to $284.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.56 million to $300.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $614.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.