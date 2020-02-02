Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receiving Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Willis Towers Watson’s score:

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.29. 478,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,611. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.