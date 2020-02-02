Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,955 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,887,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

