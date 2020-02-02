Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 6,826,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

