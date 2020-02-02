Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 422,065 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 201,868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,518,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

DGX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

