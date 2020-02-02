Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares during the period. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,982. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

