Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. 9,318,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.