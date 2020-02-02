Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC traded down $4.18 on Friday, hitting $249.56. 537,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $177.47 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.